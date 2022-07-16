Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

