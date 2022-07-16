Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $82.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83.

