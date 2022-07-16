Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $9,828,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBT stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

