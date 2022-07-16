Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $55,000 Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Waitr worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waitr

In other news, Director Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,706.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,683 shares of company stock valued at $239,714. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

