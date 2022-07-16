Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

SPHB opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

