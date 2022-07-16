Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

