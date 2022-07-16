Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

