Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 48,952 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

