Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.
Insider Activity
Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $332.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
