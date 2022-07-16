Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 850 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

