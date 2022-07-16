Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

