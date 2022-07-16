Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.