Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $212,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

