CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Holdings Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.40 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

