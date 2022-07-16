Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ryerson by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

