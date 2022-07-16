Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 159,905 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.40. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

