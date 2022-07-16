Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,975 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

