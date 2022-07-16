Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,414 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,414 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DVN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

