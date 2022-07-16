Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

