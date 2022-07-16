Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.07 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

