American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.94 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.65 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

