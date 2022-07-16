Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

