Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,330 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

