Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 360.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,820,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,678.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

DE opened at $297.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

