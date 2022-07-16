Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $12.34 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

