Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHV opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.