Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

