Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

