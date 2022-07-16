Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Banner worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $7,438,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

