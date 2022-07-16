Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,921 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 393,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 69,359 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

