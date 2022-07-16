Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average of $330.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

