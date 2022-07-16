Keybank National Association OH Has $3.11 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.