Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.59 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

