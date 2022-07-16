Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,321 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.16% of Cedar Fair worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

