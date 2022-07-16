Keybank National Association OH Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $151.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

