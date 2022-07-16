GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

