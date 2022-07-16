GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

