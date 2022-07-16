GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $87.19 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

