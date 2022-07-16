Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 120 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $281.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

