GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

