Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.