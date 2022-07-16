GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC opened at $461.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.99 and its 200 day moving average is $437.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.