IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

