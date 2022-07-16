TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %
ECL opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
