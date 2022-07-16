DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

