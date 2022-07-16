Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

