Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

