Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $207,973,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.73 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

