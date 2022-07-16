DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

