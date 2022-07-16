DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.45 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1 %

GM stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

